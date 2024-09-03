Canada names 48-player roster for women's national team fall camp

Hockey Canada released a 48-player roster for the National Women’s Team September Camp set for next week in Thorold, Ont.

The group features 21 players returning from the gold medal team at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, as well as seven players called up for the first time.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to evaluate the depth of talent in our player pool and set the tone for the upcoming season,” general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “We will also continue to grow and build on our identity as a team as we prepare for the Rivalry Series and ultimately the IIHF Women’s World Championship next April in Czechia.”

The roster will be split into white and red teams and compete in a pair of exhibition games at Brock University on Sept. 12 and 14.

While named to the squad, Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer will not participate in the camp.

The 2024-2025 Rivalry Series gets underway on Nov. 6 in San Jose and a roster will be announced after the opening of the PWHL season.

CANADA SEPTEMBER CAMP ROSTER

Goaltenders - Kristen Campbell (Toronto), Ann-Renee Desbiens (Montreal), Eve Gascon (Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA), Raygan Kirk (Toronto), Emerance Maschmeyer* (Ottawa), Kayle Osborne (New York) and Corinne Schroeder (New York)

Defence - Erin Ambrose (Montreal), Ashton Bell (Ottawa), Jaime Bourbonnais (New York), Megan Carter (Toronto), Jessica DiGirolamo (Boston), Renata Fast (Toronto), Nicole Gosling (Clarkson, NCAA), Sophie Jaques (Minnesota), Jocelyne Larocque (Toronto), Rylind MacKinnon (British Columbia, U-Sports), Stephanie Markowski (Ottawa), Chloe Primerano (Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA), Ella Shelton (New York), Claire Thompson (Minnesota) and Micah Zandee-Hart (Minnesota)

Forwards - Lexie Adzija (Boston), Jocelyn Amos (Ohio State, NCAA), Victoria Bach (Toronto), Emily Clark (Ottawa), Anne Cherkowski (Clarkson, NCAA), Maggie Connors (Toronto), Jessie Eldridge (New York), Sarah Fillier (New York), Loren Gabel (Boston), Jennifer Gardiner (Montreal), Elizabeth Giguere (New York), Julia Gosling (Toronto), Brianne Jenner (Ottawa), Caitlin Kraemer (Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA), Emma Maltais (Toronto), Sarah Nurse (Toronto), Kristin O'Neill (Montreal), Emmalee Pais (Colgate, NCAA), Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal), Jamie Lee Rattray (Boston), Danielle Serdachny (Ottawa), Sophie Shirley (Boston), Laura Stacey (Montreal), Blayre Turnbull (Toronto), Daryl Watts (Toronto) and Emma Woods (Toronto)

* - Invited, but not participating