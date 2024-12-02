SCOREBOARD

Canada names roster for World Juniors selection camp

With the countdown to the 2025 World Juniors in full swing, Hockey Canada has named its roster for the National Junior Team selection camp, taking place from Dec. 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa. 

“We are excited to announce the 32 players who have earned invitations to selection camp in Ottawa, and begin the road to our ultimate goal of winning a World Junior Championship gold medal on home ice,” head scout Al Murray said in a statement. “This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster.”

Seven players are returning from last year's team, including Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, Tanner Molendyk, Scott Ratzlaff, Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Wood and Brayden Yager.

The selection camp will feature two games against the U Sports All-Stars. 

Once the roster is finalized, a four-day training camp will take place in Petawawa, Ontario from Dec. 15.18. 

Canada's kicks off their World Juniors schedule on Boxing Day against Finland. 

 

World Junior Selection Camp Roster

 
Name Ht. Wt. Team NHL Draft
Goaltenders        
Carson Bjarnason 6’3” 202 Brandon (WHL) PHI 2023 (2/51)
Carter George 6’1” 182 Owen Sound (OHL) LAK 2024 (2/57)
Jack Ivankovic 5’11” 179 Brampton (OHL) Rep. 2025 Draft
Scott Ratzlaff 6’1” 175 Seattle (WHL) BUF 2023 (5/141)
Defence        
Cameron Allen 6’0” 196 Guelph (OHL) WSH 2023 (5/136)
Beau Akey 6’0” 183 Barrie (OHL) EDM 2023 (2/56)
Oliver Bonk 6’2” 179 London (OHL) PHI 2023 (1/22)
Harrison Brunicke 6’3” 191 Kamloops (WHL) PIT 2024 (2/44)
Sam Dickinson 6’3” 195 London (OHL) SJS 2024 (1/11)
Andrew Gibson 6’4” 206 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) DET 2023 (2/42)
Tanner Molendyk 6’0” 181 Saskatoon (WHL) NSH 2023 (1/24)
Sawyer Mynio 6’1” 180 Seattle (WHL) VAN 2023 (3/89)
Caden Price 6’1” 180 Kelowna (WHL) SEA 2023 (3/84)
Matthew Schaefer 6’2” 188 Erie (OHL) Rep. 2025 Draft
Forwards        
Denver Barkey 5’9” 154 London (OHL) PHI 2023 (3/95)
Cole Beaudoin 6’2” 206 Barrie (OHL) UHC 2024 (1/24)
Mathieu Cataford 5’11” 189 Rimouski (LHJMQ) VGK 2023 (3/77)
Berkly Catton 5’10” 170 Spokane (WHL) SEA 2024 (1/8)
Easton Cowan 5’10” 171 London (OHL) TOR 2023 (1/28)
Andrew Cristall 5’10” 175 Kelowna (WHL) WSH 2023 (2/40)
Ethan Gauthier 5’11” 186 Drummondville (LHJMQ) TBL 2023 (2/37)
Riley Heidt 5’11” 182 Prince George (WHL) MIN 2023 (2/64)
Tanner Howe 5’11” 182 Calgary (WHL) PIT 2024 (2/46)
Jett Luchanko 5’11” 187 Guelph (OHL) PHI 2024 (1/13)
Porter Martone 6’3” 196 Brampton (OHL) Rep. 2025 Draft
Gavin McKenna 6’0” 183 Medicine Hat (WHL) Rep. 2026 Draft
Bradly Nadeau 5’10” 161 Chicago (AHL) CAR 2023 (1/30)
Luca Pinelli 5’9” 169 Ottawa (OHL) CBJ 2023 (4/114)
Carson Rehkopf 6’1” 195 Brampton (OHL) SEA 2023 (2/50)
Calum Ritchie 6’2” 179 Oshawa (OHL) COL 2023 (1/27)
Matthew Wood 6’3” 190 Minnesota (NCAA) NSH 2023 (1/15)
Brayden Yager 6’0” 170 Moose Jaw (WHL) PIT 2023 (1/14)
 

 

