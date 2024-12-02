Canada names roster for World Juniors selection camp
With the countdown to the 2025 World Juniors in full swing, Hockey Canada has named its roster for the National Junior Team selection camp, taking place from Dec. 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa.
“We are excited to announce the 32 players who have earned invitations to selection camp in Ottawa, and begin the road to our ultimate goal of winning a World Junior Championship gold medal on home ice,” head scout Al Murray said in a statement. “This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster.”
Seven players are returning from last year's team, including Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, Tanner Molendyk, Scott Ratzlaff, Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Wood and Brayden Yager.
The selection camp will feature two games against the U Sports All-Stars.
Once the roster is finalized, a four-day training camp will take place in Petawawa, Ontario from Dec. 15.18.
Canada's kicks off their World Juniors schedule on Boxing Day against Finland.
World Junior Selection Camp Roster
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Team
|NHL Draft
|Goaltenders
|Carson Bjarnason
|6’3”
|202
|Brandon (WHL)
|PHI 2023 (2/51)
|Carter George
|6’1”
|182
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|LAK 2024 (2/57)
|Jack Ivankovic
|5’11”
|179
|Brampton (OHL)
|Rep. 2025 Draft
|Scott Ratzlaff
|6’1”
|175
|Seattle (WHL)
|BUF 2023 (5/141)
|Defence
|Cameron Allen
|6’0”
|196
|Guelph (OHL)
|WSH 2023 (5/136)
|Beau Akey
|6’0”
|183
|Barrie (OHL)
|EDM 2023 (2/56)
|Oliver Bonk
|6’2”
|179
|London (OHL)
|PHI 2023 (1/22)
|Harrison Brunicke
|6’3”
|191
|Kamloops (WHL)
|PIT 2024 (2/44)
|Sam Dickinson
|6’3”
|195
|London (OHL)
|SJS 2024 (1/11)
|Andrew Gibson
|6’4”
|206
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|DET 2023 (2/42)
|Tanner Molendyk
|6’0”
|181
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|NSH 2023 (1/24)
|Sawyer Mynio
|6’1”
|180
|Seattle (WHL)
|VAN 2023 (3/89)
|Caden Price
|6’1”
|180
|Kelowna (WHL)
|SEA 2023 (3/84)
|Matthew Schaefer
|6’2”
|188
|Erie (OHL)
|Rep. 2025 Draft
|Forwards
|Denver Barkey
|5’9”
|154
|London (OHL)
|PHI 2023 (3/95)
|Cole Beaudoin
|6’2”
|206
|Barrie (OHL)
|UHC 2024 (1/24)
|Mathieu Cataford
|5’11”
|189
|Rimouski (LHJMQ)
|VGK 2023 (3/77)
|Berkly Catton
|5’10”
|170
|Spokane (WHL)
|SEA 2024 (1/8)
|Easton Cowan
|5’10”
|171
|London (OHL)
|TOR 2023 (1/28)
|Andrew Cristall
|5’10”
|175
|Kelowna (WHL)
|WSH 2023 (2/40)
|Ethan Gauthier
|5’11”
|186
|Drummondville (LHJMQ)
|TBL 2023 (2/37)
|Riley Heidt
|5’11”
|182
|Prince George (WHL)
|MIN 2023 (2/64)
|Tanner Howe
|5’11”
|182
|Calgary (WHL)
|PIT 2024 (2/46)
|Jett Luchanko
|5’11”
|187
|Guelph (OHL)
|PHI 2024 (1/13)
|Porter Martone
|6’3”
|196
|Brampton (OHL)
|Rep. 2025 Draft
|Gavin McKenna
|6’0”
|183
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|Rep. 2026 Draft
|Bradly Nadeau
|5’10”
|161
|Chicago (AHL)
|CAR 2023 (1/30)
|Luca Pinelli
|5’9”
|169
|Ottawa (OHL)
|CBJ 2023 (4/114)
|Carson Rehkopf
|6’1”
|195
|Brampton (OHL)
|SEA 2023 (2/50)
|Calum Ritchie
|6’2”
|179
|Oshawa (OHL)
|COL 2023 (1/27)
|Matthew Wood
|6’3”
|190
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|NSH 2023 (1/15)
|Brayden Yager
|6’0”
|170
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|PIT 2023 (1/14)