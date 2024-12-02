Canada names roster for World Juniors selection camp

With the countdown to the 2025 World Juniors in full swing, Hockey Canada has named its roster for the National Junior Team selection camp, taking place from Dec. 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa.

“We are excited to announce the 32 players who have earned invitations to selection camp in Ottawa, and begin the road to our ultimate goal of winning a World Junior Championship gold medal on home ice,” head scout Al Murray said in a statement. “This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster.”

Seven players are returning from last year's team, including Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, Tanner Molendyk, Scott Ratzlaff, Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Wood and Brayden Yager.

The selection camp will feature two games against the U Sports All-Stars.

Once the roster is finalized, a four-day training camp will take place in Petawawa, Ontario from Dec. 15.18.

Canada's kicks off their World Juniors schedule on Boxing Day against Finland.