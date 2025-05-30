Canada off to gold-medal game at para hockey worlds after win over Czechia

BUFFALO - Liam Hickey and Adam Dixon scored 18 seconds apart in the opening period as Canada booked its ticket to the gold-medal game of the world para ice hockey championship on Friday with a 3-0 win over Czechia.

Tyler McGregor also scored for Canada. Hickey and McGregor both had an assist in the game at LECOM Harborcenter.

Canada will next face the winner between the United States and China in a later semifinal.

“We came out flying and kept our composure all night," Hickey said. "When we take over games early, there isn’t much that can slow us down and I think we did a great job right from the start. Physicality is something the boys love. We play fast and hard.

"Honestly, the Czechs brought it tonight. They came ready to play, but we wore them down. Hard-hitting games like that are so much fun to play in and that mentality of ‘hard to play against’ is what we will need tomorrow in the gold-medal game, no matter who the opponent is.”

The Canadians have outscored their opponents 30-2, including Friday's win, across four games in the tournament.

Only China has managed to score against Canada, with Canada taking that game 4-2 on Tuesday.

Medal games will be played on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.