Canada opens Week 3 of men's Volleyball Nations League with loss to Slovenia

LJUBLJANA - Canada lost 3-1 to host Slovenia on Wednesday as men's Volleyball Nations League action kicked off its third week.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.

Brodie Hofer led the way for the Canadians with 11 points, including three from blocking.

Xander Ketrzynski had 10 points and captain Fynn McCarthy added nine.

Toncek Stern had a match-high 21 points for Slovenia.

Canada's next match is Friday against the Netherlands.

Through nine games, Canada has a 3-6 record and sits 14th in the tournament standings. The top eight teams move on to the elimination round and the team that finishes last (18th) will be relegated.

"This is the first time (in VNL 2025) we had a longer travel schedule, so it was a good test for our guys," Canada coach Dan Lewis said. "They did pretty well, but you could see that when the game opened up, we looked a bit out of system and a bit disorganized. But the guys were able to bring it back every time so I'm happy for that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.