Canada ousted at mixed doubles curling worlds, but Olympic spot still in sight

FREDERICTON - Canada was knocked out of medal contention at the world mixed doubles curling championship after a 7-5 loss to Estonia in Friday’s playoff qualifier.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant of Chestermere, Alta., gave up three in the fourth and couldn’t recover, despite scoring two in the fifth.

Estonia’s Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill advanced to face Italy in the semifinals later Friday. Austria meets Scotland in the other semi.

Canada will play the United States later Friday to determine fifth place.

The medal games are set for Saturday.

Combined results from this year’s event and the 2024 world playdowns determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Canada’s top-six finish in Fredericton, along with last year’s fifth-place showing in Oestersund, Sweden, secures the country a spot in the Olympic field.

The final two spots in the 10-team field will be decided at the Olympic Qualifying Event this December in Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.