Canada plays Czechia for gold at Hlinka Gretzky Cup on TSN

For the second year in a row, Canada takes on Czechia in the gold-medal game at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

In 2023, Canada defeated Czechia in overtime in the gold-medal game as Malcolm Spence was the hero, scoring with seven seconds remaining in the extra frame to give Canada its second straight gold at the tournament.

On Friday, Canada downed the United States 5-1 in the semifinals, getting goals from five different players as Cameron Schmidt, Alex Huang, Cole Reschny, Luca Romano and Gavin McKenna all found the back of the net.

In goal, Jack Ivankovic made 28 saves to secure the victory for Canada.

In the other semifinal, Czechia beat Sweden 5-1 as Vit Zahejsky had two goals and an assist while Adam Benak had a goal and an assist.

With the two points, Benak continues to pad his record for career points at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The 17-year-old broke Magnus Pääjärvi’s record for career points at the tournament (15) after a five-point performance on Tuesday against Germany. Now up to 20 career points, Benak has one more chance to add to his totals.

Czech goaltender Ondrej Stebetek finished the game with 18 saves.

In the bronze medal game, Sweden will take on the United States. The Americans are looking for their second bronze medal in a row at the tournament while the Swedes look to get on the podium for the first time since earning silver in 2022.

Viktor Klingsell, the lone goal-scorer for Sweden in Friday’s semifinal, continues to lead the tournament in points with 11, edging out Benak and teammates Ivar Stenberg and Milton Gastrin, who all have 10 points.

Sam Spehar, who leads the Americans in goals, notched the only goal for his team in the semifinal against Canada.