Canada defeated defending champion Team USA 6-4 on Sunday to capture gold at the U18 men’s hockey world championship.

Canada scored three times during a five-minute power play late in the third period to take the lead for good.

Gavin McKenna tallied a hat trick for Canada in the win.

Canada won gold for the fifth time since the inception of the tournament in 1999.

Earlier Sunday, Sweden blanked Slovakia 4-0 to capture bronze.

