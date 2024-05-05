Canada rallies to beat U.S. for gold at U18 worlds
Canada defeated defending champion Team USA 6-4 on Sunday to capture gold at the U18 men’s hockey world championship.
Canada scored three times during a five-minute power play late in the third period to take the lead for good.
Gavin McKenna tallied a hat trick for Canada in the win.
Canada won gold for the fifth time since the inception of the tournament in 1999.
Earlier Sunday, Sweden blanked Slovakia 4-0 to capture bronze.
