Canada rebounds with big win over Germany at U18 World Championships

Nick Lardis scored a hat trick as Canada rebounded from a tough loss to beat Germany 8-0 on Friday at the U18 World Hockey Championship.

Lardis, a forward for the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, scored Canada's first goal of the tournament late in the first period on the power play at 15:06 of the first period and finished off the hat trick with a pair of goals with under five minutes remaining in the third period.

Matthew Wood, Lukas Dragicevic, Porter Martone, and Calum Ritchie also added goals for Canada.

Canada opened the tournament with a disappointing 8-0 loss to defending champions Sweden on Thursday but were able to lean on their power play to kickstart the offence and earn a win in their second game of the tournament.

Wood tallied the first of his two goals on the same five-minute power play, adding to Canada’s lead under two minutes later to give Canada a two-goal lead.

Tri-City Americans defenceman Dragicevic added to the lead midway through the second period, scoring Canada’s third power-play goal of the game. Martone added his first of the tournament 1:20 after the Dragicevic marker to give Canada a 4-0 lead.

Wood, who is playing at the University of Connecticut, added his second goal late in the second period to give Canada a five-goal lead. Ritchie, who also had three assists, scored early in the third to give Canada a 6-0 lead.

Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason started in net for Canada after allowing five goals on the first seven shots he faced in Thursday's loss to Sweden.

Canada will take on Slovakia on Sunday