FREDERICTON - Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant remained undefeated with an 8-6 win over Sweden at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday.

Canada (3-0) fell into an early 3-0 deficit after the first end but quickly trimmed it by scoring two in the second.

The Swedish team of Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson made it 4-2 in the third before Canada evened the score with another pair in the fourth.

“I think it just shows that no matter what the score is or what the scenario is we're just, ‘on to the next end,’ ” said Peterman. “We're going to give it our all until they tell us we're done.”

Canada took control of the game with a three-point sixth end to grab a 7-5 edge. After Sweden (2-1) put one on the board in the seventh, the Canadians closed it out with a single point in the final end.

“It was a great last seven (ends),” said Gallant. “We just had a really good feel for our speed and the way the ice was. Yes, we got a couple breaks here and there but then we were able to kind of capitalize when we got them and get the points on the board.

"To tie it up after four was really huge and we had a really good power play in six; the power plays were kind of the difference in the score.”

Canada won its first two games of the tournament on Saturday, 10-5 over Germany and 6-4 over Denmark. The Canadians are atop Group A, with Italy and Scotland also at 3-0.

The Canadians play the Netherlands and Italy on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.