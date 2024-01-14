Canada routs Finland to win bronze at U-18 World Championship

Abby Stonehouse, Caitlin Kraemer, and Chloe Primerano each scored two goals as Canada beat Finland 8-1 to capture bronze at the U18 Women’s World Championship in Switzerland.

Stonehouse buried both goals in the first period as part of a three-goal onslaught in the opening frame.

Kraemer opened the scoring 1:45 into the second to give Canada a 4-0 lead. She added her second of the game midway through the period, on the power play to extend Canada’s lead to six.

With her first goal, Kraemer became Canada’s all-time leading scorer with the women’s under-18 team with 34 points.

HISTORY! Caitlin Kraemer is the all-time leading scorer with 🇨🇦's National Women's Under-18 Team! 👏



UNE PAGE D’HISTOIRE! Caitlin Kraemer est la meilleure pointeuse de l’histoire de l’équipe nationale féminine des moins de 18 ans du 🇨🇦! 👏#U18WomensWorlds | #MondialFémininM18 pic.twitter.com/zzrSLmi65c — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 14, 2024

Primerano scored back-to-back goals late in the second and midway through the third to extend Canada’s lead to eight.

Maxine Cimoroni and Mackenzie Alexander also scored for Canada.

Emma Ekoluoma scored her eighth goal of the tournament just after Primerano’s second goal to put Finland on the board.

This was the first time since 2018, and the second time in tournament history, that Canada did not compete for gold