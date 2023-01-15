Canada routs Sweden to win gold at U18 Women's Worlds

Caitlin Kraemer had four goals as Canada dominated Sweden 10-0 to repeat as champions at the U18 women's world championship.

With her ninth goal, Kraemer broke Marie-Philip Poulin's previous record of eight for most goals by a Canadian in a single tournament. Kraemer ends the tournament with 10 goals.

This is the seventh time Canada has won gold at the U18s.

More to come.