Canada defeated Sweden 7-0 on Saturday to take gold at the U18 men’s hockey world championship for the second straight year.

The Canadian side dominated from start to finish, with Xavier Villeneuve scoring the opener just over four minutes into the action.

Martin Brady added a pair of goals - one in each of the first two periods, while Canada also received goals from Jackson Smith, Ethan Czata, Braeden Cootes and Jack Nesbitt.

The star for Canada though, as it had been all tournament long, was goalkeeper Jack Ivankovic.

The native of Mississauga, Ont. continued his perfect streak at the tournament - in which he also shut out Slovakia in the semi-final - by turning away all 29 shots he faced from Sweden.

Canada picks up their sixth-ever gold medal at the tournament, and become the first repeat winners since the United States in 2014-15.

