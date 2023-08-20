Canada rugby sevens women qualify for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifier

Canada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.

The Canadian women trounced Mexico 53-0 Sunday afternoon to win an Olympic-qualifying tournament, while the men fell to the U.S. 24-14.

The Canadian women dumped St. Lucia 41-7 earlier in the afternoon, surrendering the only points on a weekend in which they outscored their opponents 288-7 over five games.

The men, meanwhile, disposed of Mexico 54-5, but ran into a determined U.S. team in the title game.

The defeat means Canada will have to win a repechage tournament later this year to qualify for Paris.

The U.S. men had already qualified for the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.