Canada's 2024 World Junior Championship roster

Team Canada's roster for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship currently stands at 22 players, with one spot still be filled.

The tournament begins on Dec. 26, with Canada set to play their first game against Finland that morning.

Canada will take on Switzerland in pre-tournament action on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. They'll conclude their pre-tournament slate on Saturday, Dec. 23 against the United States at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The team consists of 12 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders. Owen Beck is the lone returnee from the 2023 team that won gold in Halifax.

Forwards Markus Vidicek, Paul Ludwinski, Jagger Firkus, Denver Barkey, defencemen Ty Nelson, Jorian Donovan, Michael Buchinger and goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis were the final eight players cut last week.

“This was a tremendously competitive camp that showed once again the depth of talent that exists across the country,” said Hockey Canada management group lead Peter Anholt in a news release. “With so many talented players, difficult decisions had to be made, but the management, coaching and scouting staffs believe the team we have assembled will give us the best chance to compete for a gold medal in Sweden. We are excited to travel to Europe and are grateful to the Town of Oakville and the fans for being part of our journey.”

Here is the current roster: