NEW BERN, N.C. — Hamilton's Alena Sharp has won the second Epson Tour title of her career.

Sharp won the Champions Fore Change Invitational by two strokes on Sunday.

Gigi Stoll of the United States finished second at 15-under overall at Taberna Country Club.

Sharp also won the Visit Mesa Gateway Classic on what was then known as the Symetra Tour in 2014.

Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., tied for 14th at 7 under.

Sharp is eighth on the second-tier tour's money list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2023.