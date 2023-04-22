Canada's Davies leaves Bayern game early with possible hamstring injury
Alphonso Davies - The Canadian Press
Bayern Munich midfielder Alphonso Davies was forced to leave in the ninth minute of Saturday's game against Mainz after the Canadian soccer superstar appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.
The 22-year-old has three goals and eight assists over 40 match across all competitions with Bayern Munich this season, his fifth year with the Bundesliga superpower.
Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal at the men's FIFA World Cup in November.