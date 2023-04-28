MADRID — Toronto's Bianca Andreescu lost to China's Wang Xiyu, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, in the Madrid Open Round of 64 on Friday. It was Andreescu's first match since sustaining two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open in late March.

Andreescu won the opening set and came within a tiebreak win of advancing to the next round, but Wang, who hit six aces, ultimately stormed back to take the final two sets and win the two-hour, 50-minute match.

Earlier Friday, Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard was also knocked out of the Madrid Open after losing to Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-2, 7-5, in the Round of 64.

Bouchard went 3-for-3 on breakpoints during the match, but was broken six times by Trevisan, who's 20th in the WTA rankings.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated American Sofia Kenin and Poland's Magda Linette, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, in Round of 32 action on Friday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on the men's side.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.