TILBURG - Canadian short-track speedskaters Florence Brunelle and Courtney Sarault won World Tour gold on Sunday.

Brunelle, from Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished first in the women's 500 metres for her first career individual World Tour title.

She crossed the line in 43.141 seconds, just ahead of Michelle Velzeboer of the Netherlands and American Kristen Santos-Griswold.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., took top spot in the women's 1,500-metre final in two minutes 27.388 seconds.

Belgium's Hanne Desmet crossed the line first but missed out on gold after she was penalized for making contact with another skater.

Italy's Elisa Confortola took silver and American Corinne Stoddard picked up bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.