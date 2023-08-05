MONTREAL — Canada's Carol Zhao lost 6-3, 6-3 to Spain's Critstina Bucsa in qualifying at the National Bank Open on Saturday.

Zhao won 58.7 per cent of her first serve points compared to 69.4 per cent from Bucsa.

The 28-year-old Zhao from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 245th in the world. Last month, she advanced through qualifying at Wimbledon to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Marina Stakusic, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to American Alycia Parks.

Bianca Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Laval Que., lost 6-1, 6-3 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, the top seed in qualifying.

Hometown favourite Eugenie Bouchard was scheduled to play later in the day.

Katherine Sebov and Mia Kupres round out the Canadians in action on Saturday.

Eight spots are reserved for qualifiers in the 56-player main draw, which begins Monday at IGA Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.