Following a 4-0 loss to Australia, Christine Sinclair acknowledged that she has likely played her final FIFA Women's World Cup game for Canada.

Sinclair, who started Monday's game but was substituted off at halftime, took some blades of grass before leaving the pitch after the match in Melbourne.

“It’s the end of the World Cup and I’m probably not going to play in another one," Sinclair told TSN's Claire Hanna. "I’m leaving the pitch one last time in a World Cup.”

Christine Sinclair took some blades of grass before leaving the pitch. When I asked her why, the Captain said:



Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer, returned to the starting 11 after only playing half of Canada’s 2-1 win over Ireland.

The 40-year-old started in Canada’s group opener, a 0-0 draw against Nigeria, then went on as a substitute at halftime in Canada’s win over Ireland.

Sinclair, who had a penalty saved against Nigeria, failed to become the first player to score in six World Cups at the 2023 tournament.