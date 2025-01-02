Cole Beaudoin was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing in the team's quarter-final game against Czechia at the World Juniors.

The incident occurred at the 9:03 mark of the first period.

Beaudoin lined up Czachia's Petr Sikora for a big hit, but missed his target and connected with a knee-on-knee hit that left Sikora lying on the ice in pain for minutes.

After a discussion by the referees, it was determined that Beaudoin would receive a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty.

Canada would score a short-handed goal during the ensuing Czech power play that brought the teams even at 1-1 midway through the first period.

This game is a continuation of a growing rivalry at the World Juniors, as the two sides meet for the fifth consecutive year. Canada topped Czechia 3-2 in overtime in the gold medal game in 2023, but Czechia defeated Canada in last year's quarter-final.