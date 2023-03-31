Only one Canadian player has ever scored against Real Madrid, but that could change on Sunday.

Amid their push to avoid relegation, Cyle Larin and Valladolid pay a visit to the second-place Los Blancos at the Bernabeu on Apr. 2.

You can catch Real Madrid vs. Valladolid LIVE on Sun. Apr. 2 at 10:10am et/7:10am pt on TSN3, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

In a rich vein of form since arriving in La Liga in January from Club Brugge, Larin will attempt to replicate a feat accomplished by only one other man - TSN soccer analyst Julian de Guzman.

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, de Guzman spent four seasons in La Liga from 2005 to 2009 with Deportivo. At no point in his career was de Guzman a prolific goal scorer. In fact, in 16 professional seasons, de Guzman just six times. While in Spain, he scored just once, but it was a special goal. De Guzman's lone marker with Deportivo came in 2005 when Real visited the Nuevo Riazor. In the 34th minute, de Guzman beat the legendary Iker Casillas to open the scoring as Deportivo went on to a 3-1 victory over a Los Blancos side that featured the likes of David Beckham, Roberto Carlos and Raul in the starting XI.

Click to see the La Liga on TSN schedule

Goals from Larin right now would be welcome from Valladolid. Since coming over from Belgium, the Brampton, Ont. forward has five goals in eight appearances. With Valladolid sitting on 28 points through 26 matches, the team is only two points clear of the drop zone. Larin scored the lone goal in their last match before the international break, a 3-1 defeat to Atletico on St. Patrick's Day.

Sunday's match is more vital for the visitors than the hosts. While Los Blancos sit in second place, their title push is effectively over. Barcelona's lead atop the table is 12 points and they should comfortably win the title barring a collapse. The three points up for grabs on Sunday are clearer much more important to a Valladolid team desperate to avoid relegation.