HELSINKI — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps have topped the podium in the pairs event in Grand Prix figure skating action.

The reigning world champions finished with a total of 207.44 points after Sunday's free skate. It's the second victory of the season for Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, who also won at the Skate Canada International.

Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko placed second (184.21) and Italy's Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini finished third (181.59).

Fellow Canadians Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Éthier took fourth (178.57).

In the ice dance, Canadian duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished second with a score of 200.79.

Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the event (203.22), while Finland's Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis placed third (196.60).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.