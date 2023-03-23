SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the women's world curling championship on Thursday.

The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris gave up a steal of two in the eighth end, but responded with a deuce in the ninth to tie the game.

Japan earned the game-winning single when Einarson rubbed a guard on a tap attempt in the 10th end.

“It ended up being just fine for weight so it was just mismanaged," Einarson said of the missed shot.

"It’s just unfortunate that this happened."

Canada fell into a third-place tie with Italy's Stefania Constantini at 6-4. Sweden's Anna Hasselborg was alone in second place (6-3) behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (9-0).

Canada will play Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz on Friday before closing out round-robin play against Denmark's Madeleine Dupont.

The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.

Canada started Thursday's game by forcing Japan to a single in the opening end, then earned a deuce in the second end.

After Japan blanked two ends, Canada stole a point on a missed runback from Japan for a 3-1 lead at the fifth-end break.

Japan tied the game in the sixth with a deuce, leading to the second-half comeback win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.