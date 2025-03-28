SAINT MORITZ - Canada's Eliot Grondin won gold in snowboard cross at the world championships Friday.

The Ste-Marie, Que., native topped the podium ahead of France's Loan Bozzolo and Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle.

The 23-year-old Grondin has four World Cup medals this season, including two gold, after winning seven races in 2024.

It is his second medal at the worlds following a bronze in 2021 in Idre Fjall, Sweden. Grondin also won that season's world junior title.

Italy's Michela Moioli placed first in the women's competition ahead of Britain's Charlotte Bankes and France's Julia Pereira de Sousa. Meryeta O'dine of Prince George, B.C., was fourth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28. 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. An earlier version misspelled Grondin's name in the headline.