BEAUPRÉ - Canada's Eliot Grondin struck World Cup gold in men's snowboard cross to wrap up the season at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Sunday.

France's Aidan Chollet and Loan Bozzolo grabbed silver and bronze, respectively.

Grondin, from Sainte-Marie, Que., won silver in Saturday's final to clinch his second consecutive Crystal Globe, the overall season title.

He needed a top-three finish in Saturday's final to secure the Crystal Globe.

Grondin won three gold, three silver and a bronze in World Cup events this season.

The 23-year-old also won world championship gold on March 28 in Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.