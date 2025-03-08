GUDAURI - Canada's Eliot Grondin earned World Cup bronze in the men's snowboard cross on Saturday in Georgia.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native finished behind Austria's Jakob Dusek and Australia's Adam Lambert, who won gold and silver, respectively.

Grondin was third in qualifying on Friday to find himself in the mix Saturday.

It's the third World Cup medal of the season for the 23-year-old.

Grondin grabbed silver last Saturday in Erzurum, Turkey.

He also won gold on Feb. 2 in Beidahu, China.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.