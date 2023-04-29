MADRID — Canadian men Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are both out of the Madrid Open singles tournament after Round of 64 losses on Saturday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime fell to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Lajovic handily won the first set, but Auger-Aliassime responded with a comfortable win of his own in the second. Lajovic then took the third set in a tiebreak.

Auger-Aliassime, who's ninth in the ATP rankings, hit 12 aces but also gave up 11 double faults in the match.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to China's Zhang Zhizhen, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Both players remain in Madrid as a doubles duo. They play Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Great Britain's Lloyd Glasspool in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.