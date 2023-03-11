INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez are on to the next round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament.

Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the men's single's tournament on Saturday.

Fernandez then dispatched Emma Navarro of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the women's bracket.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., played American Peyton Stearns later Saturday in the women's singles tournament.

Auger-Aliassime rallied despite being down a break in the first set.

He smashed 10 aces to Martinez's none, but went 2 for 17 on break points.

Auger-Aliassime claimed the only break of the second set in the ninth game for a hard-earned victory in his first tour-level meeting with Martinez.

The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo or American wild card Jack Sock in the next round.

Fernandez had two aces to Navarro's none, winning 5 of 12 break points to the American's 2 of 4.

Fernandez will face the winner of a match between France's Caroline Garcia and Hungary's Dalma Gálfi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.