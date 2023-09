Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Erin Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) to win the 2023 US Open Doubles title for their first Grand Slam.

Dabrowski becomes the first Canadian to win a doubles Grand Slam since Canada's Vasek Pospisil along with Jack Sock won Wimbledon in 2014.

More to follow.