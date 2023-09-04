NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the U.S. Open women's doubles quarterfinals on Monday.

The duo moved on by way of a walkover. They were supposed to play Czechia's Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16.

Dabrowski and Routliffe were coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Zhu Lin of China and Fang-Hsien Wu of Taiwan on Saturday.

They will next face Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. on Tuesday.

