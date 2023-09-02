NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the third round of women's doubles at the U.S. Open with a victory on Saturday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated China's Zhu Lin and Taiwan's Wu Fang-hsien in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-3).

The 16th-seeded Canadian and New Zealander will meet the Czech duo of Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

Dabrowski, 31, reached the U.S. Open women's doubles semifinal in 2021 with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani, who withdrew during that match with a season-ending knee injury.

Dabrowski and Routliffe are competing in their fourth tournament as a duo. Their partnership began in August at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Sixth-seeds Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American Taylor Townsend were also on the hardcourt Saturday afternoon facing Spaniards Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova in second-round women's doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.