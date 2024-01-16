Canada's Gushue opens Canadian Open with victory over Norway's Ramsfjell

RED DEER, Alta. — Canada's Brad Gushue opened the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with a 7-1 victory over Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., scored four in the sixth end to close out the round-robin victory.

Calgary's Brendan Bottcher held off Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-6 and Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5.

In an all-Switzerland battle, Yannick Schwaller needed only five ends to complete an 8-1 rout of Michael Brunner.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena.

Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.