SCHLADMING, Austria — Hannah Schmidt won ski cross gold to lead a two-medal day for Canada at the Reiteralm World Cup.

Schmidt, from Ottawa, finished ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith in the women's final.

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., took the bronze.

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., won the small final to finish fifth.

Germany's Florian Wilmsmann won the men's race. Toronto's Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in 11th place.

Another round of men's and women's races is scheduled for Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.