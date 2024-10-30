Canada's Homan routs South Korea's Gim at Pan Continental

LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated South Korea's Eunji Gim 8-2 on Wednesday to secure a playoff berth at the Pan Continental curling championships.

Homan, from Ottawa, needed only six ends to complete her fifth straight victory.

"I think we played a pretty solid game," she said. "I’m sure they’ll be stronger when we see them next.”

The victory also secured a top-four finish for the host team, giving Canada (5-0) a berth in the 2025 world women's curling championship.

Homan scored three points in the third end and tacked on three more in the fifth. Gim had a double-takeout to score three in the sixth end but was wide with her delivery and settled for one, prompting the concession.

Homan, vice Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes were scheduled to play Mexico's Adriana Camarena in the evening draw at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

Japan's Miyu Ueno (5-0) and South Korea (4-1) also qualified for the playoffs. In other early games, Japan dumped Mexico 11-3, China's Rui Wang trounced Taiwan's Ko Yang 14-2 and American Cory Thiesse beat New Zealand's Chelsea Suddens 6-2.

China and the U.S. were at 2-3. Mexico and New Zealand were next at 1-4 while Taiwan (0-5) remained winless.

In men's play, Brad Gushue (5-0) of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to face Australia's Hugh Millikin (2-3) in the afternoon.

Gushue locked up a playoff spot on Tuesday. Canada has an automatic berth at the 2025 men's worlds as the host country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.