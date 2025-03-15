Canada's Homan tops Lithuania, falls to Scotland to open women's worlds

UIJEONGBU-SI - The Canadian team skipped by Rachel Homan split its first two games Saturday at the LGT world women's curling championship.

Homan, from Ottawa, opened round-robin play with a 13-2 rout of Lithuania's Virginija Paulauskaite before dropping an 8-7 decision to Scotland's Sophie Jackson.

In the 10th end of the late game, the Canadian team of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes tried to remove a Scottish rock but it jammed in the back house.

Morrison took advantage by making a nose hit for three points and the victory.

"We made a lot of shots, but not enough for one of our worst performances," Homan said. "We can't give up a three in 10."

It was the opening game for the Scottish side at the 13-team competition.

"It’s brilliant," Jackson said. "We’re absolutely thrilled to get that first win. It almost felt like that (game) was a free hit, so we just went out and tried to play our best. We put together a really good last end.

"We’ve practised being two down in the 10th end a lot, so it’s great to see that's paid off.”

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 8-1 to lead the standings at 2-0. Scotland was one of five teams at 1-0.

Hasselborg and Homan were scheduled to play Sunday morning at Uijeongbu Arena.

Homan is the defending champion at the nine-day event. She won gold last year in Sydney, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.