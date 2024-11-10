NISKU, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-5 to win the women's curling final at the Co-op Canadian Open on Sunday.

Down 3-2 after three ends, Homan scored three points in the fourth end and another point in the fifth to take control of the game.

Tirinzoni made it a one-point game with two in the sixth but that was as close as her rink would get.

Homan scored once more in the seventh to secure the victory.

Homan, from Ottawa, went a perfect 4-0 in pool play before topping Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 7-5 in the quarterfinals and then besting South Korea's Seung-youn Ha 6-1 in the semifinals, both on Saturday.

Canada's Brad Gushue is set to face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.