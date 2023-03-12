Canada's Howden, Gairns earn World Cup ski cross bronze medals

VEYSONNAZ, Switzerland — Canada's Reece Howden and Tiana Gairns both earned bronze medals in World Cup ski cross action on Sunday.

Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished behind Japan's Ryo Sugai and Sweden's David Mobaerg, who grabbed silver and gold, respectively.

The 24-year-old Howden remains atop the men's overall standings with 596 points, 57 ahead of Mobaerg, who is in second.

Gairns crossed the finish line ahead of fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson to claim her medal in the women's big final.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith struck gold, while France's Jade Grillet-Aubert earned silver.

Thompson is third in the women's overall standings with 524 points, sitting behind Smith (541) and Sweden's Sandra Naeslund (900).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.