HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canadian Ivanie Blondin skated to a silver medal in the women's mass start at the world speedskating championships on Saturday.

The Ottawa skater finished in a time of eight minutes 34.19 seconds.

Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands won gold in 8:19.36, while teammate Irene Schouten settled for bronze in 8:34.37.

It was the second medal in two days for Blondin, who won gold on Friday in the women's team pursuit with Canadian teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais.

The Canadian trio was awarded first place after the Dutch team, which included Groenewoud and Schouten, was disqualified for having bare skin showing during the race.

Maltais finished eighth in Saturday's mass start.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.