Goaltender Jack Ivankovic will get the start in net for Canada Friday night against Latvia at the World Juniors, according to head coach Dave Cameron.

TSN's Mark Masters reports the coach revealed there will be no other lineup changes for Canada's second game of the tournament.

Owen Sound Attack netminder Carter George got the nod for Canada in the opener, making 31 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Finland on Boxing Day. Ivankovic is one of three goalies on Canada's World Junior roster, joining George and Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason.

"Our goaltender was exceptional, a big stop on the breakaway when we were on the power play there when the game was a lot closer," Cameron said of George after Thursday's win. "You're going to need it, you're gonna need your goaltender every game ... We needed good goaltending and we got it."

The 17-year-old Ivankovic has a .898 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average in 21 games this OHL season for the Brampton Steelheads. He had a .272 GAA and .915 save percentage in 25 outings last year for the team.

After their matchup against Latvia, Canada will be off until Sunday when they battle Germany in a Group A showdown.