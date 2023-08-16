Jamal Murray will miss the upcoming FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, Canada Basketball confirmed Wednesday.

Canada will begin play at the tournament next Friday, with a top-two finish amongst teams from the Americas at the World Cup securing their spot at Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said in a release.

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament.

"It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal.”

Murray is coming off of winning an NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets in June.

“After numerous discussions over the last several weeks with Jamal and team medical staff, it became clear that additional recovery and rehab would prevent Jamal from joining our team for the upcoming FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup,” general manager Rowan Barrett said.