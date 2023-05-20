Canadian forward Joe Veleno appeared to stomp on Switzerland forward Nino Niederreiter's foot during Canada's 3-2 loss on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the midway point of the second period during a battle behind the Canadian net where Veleno appears to forcefully step on Niederreiter's foot in order to free the puck.

During the Canada vs. Switzerland game this morning, Joe Veleno stomped on Nino Niederreiter with his skate. pic.twitter.com/k5uWGpaBnP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 20, 2023

Niederreiter went after Veleno in the ensuing scuffle where he was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. Veleno was not penalized on the play.

Veleno, 23, has two goals and five points in five games for Canada at this year's World Championship.

The 6-foot-1 centre plays for the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League and registered nine goals and 20 points in 81 games last season.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 draft, Veleno has 18 goals and 36 points in 152 career games.