SZEGED - Canada's Katie Vincent captured gold in the women's C1 500-metre final at a Canoe Sprint World Cup event on Saturday.

Vincent paddled across the finish line in two minutes 5.43 seconds, beating silver medallist Yanan Ma of China (2:06.24) in a tight race.

Spain's Maria Corbera took bronze (2:09.14).

Vincent is a three-time Olympic medallist. She won gold in the women's C-1 200 at last summer's Paris Games, setting a world-best time of 44.12 seconds.

It was Canada's first-ever Olympic gold in a women’s canoe or kayak event.

The 29-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., also won bronze in the C-2 500 at both the Paris Games and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

