Canada's Vincent paddles to canoe sprint gold at World Cup event in Hungary
Katie Vincent - The Canadian Press
Published
SZEGED - Canada's Katie Vincent captured gold in the women's C1 500-metre final at a Canoe Sprint World Cup event on Saturday.
Vincent paddled across the finish line in two minutes 5.43 seconds, beating silver medallist Yanan Ma of China (2:06.24) in a tight race.
Spain's Maria Corbera took bronze (2:09.14).
Vincent is a three-time Olympic medallist. She won gold in the women's C-1 200 at last summer's Paris Games, setting a world-best time of 44.12 seconds.
It was Canada's first-ever Olympic gold in a women’s canoe or kayak event.
The 29-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., also won bronze in the C-2 500 at both the Paris Games and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.