Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-1 on Saturday to reach the semifinals at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., stole three points in the fifth end when Wrana was light with her final throw. The teams shook hands after the minimum six ends were completed.

The four-time Canadian champions have Dawn McEwen filling in at second this week for Shannon Birchard (injury). Team alternate Krysten Karwacki is playing lead for Briane Harris (suspension).

In other early games, Kaitlyn Lawes of Winnipeg beat Italy's Stefania Constantini 5-2 and Ottawa's Rachel Homan topped South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim 5-3.

Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa secured the other semifinal berth when she outscored South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 9-6.

Men's quarterfinal play was set for Saturday afternoon at the Bell Aliant Centre. The finals at the season-opening Grand Slam event were scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.