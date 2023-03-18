SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship.

Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday.

Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead.

Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones.

Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four.

Both skips struggled with draw weight late in the game as the ice surface in Sandviken's Goransson Arena appeared to warm.

Einarson, who edged Hasselborg for the bronze medal last year in Prince George, B.C., takes on the United States on Sunday in the 13-country tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.