Canada's Kingsbury wins second World Cup gold of weekend with dual moguls victory

ALMATY - Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury earned his second World Cup gold of the weekend winning the men's dual moguls on Saturday.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima and Australia's Matt Graham earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., also won the men's moguls event on Friday.

Friday's win was his 97th career World Cup moguls victory.

It also guaranteed Kingsbury the Crystal Globe for single moguls, his 27th World Cup season title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.