Laeticia Amihere is on her way to Atlanta.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was taken with the eighth overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Atlanta Dream.

Amihere, 21, spent the past four seasons at South Carolina, with whom she won a national championship in 2022.

She appeared in 36 games this past season, averaging 7.0 points on .487 shooting, 3.4 boards and 1.3 assists over 15.9 minutes a night.

Internationally, Amihere has represented Canada on a number of occasions at both youth and senior levels and was a member of the Canada team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Amihere becomes the 13th Canadian player taken in a WNBA Draft and first since Bridget Carleton was taken in the second round in 2019.

Amihere's Gamecocks teammate, Aliyah Boston, was selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.