LAC-BEAUPORT, Que. - Canadian freestyle skier Lewis Irving reached his first World Cup podium in two years with a men's aerials silver medal on home soil Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Quebec City scored 102.50 points in the super final at Le Relais ski resort.

China's Qi Guangpu captured gold (124.00) and Christopher Lillis of the United States took bronze (85.40).

Irving could secure his ticket to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday if he finishes on the podium again.

Alexandre Duchaine, also of Quebec City, finished in fifth place with 78.28 points.

Earlier, Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 13th in women's aerials qualifying, falling just 0.26 points short of a spot in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.