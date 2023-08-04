WASHINGTON — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has been eliminated from the Citi Open in straight sets.

She lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the event in Washington, D.C.

Sakkari dominated the native of Laval, Que., in every facet of the match.

The fourth-seeded Sakkari had five aces to Fernandez's one.

She also won 75 per cent of her first serve points to the Canadian's 60.

It was the first match Fernandez and Sakkari had played in their WTA Tour careers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.