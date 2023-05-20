MADRID — Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in straight sets to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-2, 7-5, in the W100 Madrid Open semifinal on Saturday.

Fernandez was successful on just 55 per cent of her first serves, hitting seven double faults, and won only 50 per cent of her first-serve points.

Sorribes Tormo won six break points in the match.

The 26-year-old advances to take on Serbia's Olga Danilović in the ITF tournament's final on Sunday.

Fernandez, a 20-year-old from Laval, Que., is currently ranked 50th in the world in WTA women's singles.

The French Open, the only clay-court Grand Slam in tennis, begins later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.